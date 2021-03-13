Home Sports football Sheffield announces Wilder's departure
Sportsfootball

Sheffield announces Wilder’s departure

By kenyan

It was in the air the last few hours, it’s now official. Sheffield United announced the departure of historic manager Chris Wilder tonight “By mutual consent”. The Blades are having a complicated season and are currently bottom of the Premier League with 14 points, 12 points behind the first non-relegation.

Bramall Lane residents have also communicated that Paul Heckingbottom will take over from Wilder on the bench. The former Hibernian and Leeds coach will be joined by ex Bournemouth coach Jason Tindall, sacked earlier in the season.

