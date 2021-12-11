Should João Félix leave Atlético de Madrid?

While rumors about his future are rife across the Pyrenees and his team challenge the sworn enemy Merengue on Sunday evening, João Félix will be closely scrutinized in the coming weeks. But would a departure from Atlético be really beneficial for him?

Yes, leaving would be a good idea

While his third season in Madrid is already well underway, we are a little bit hungry with him. We can say it, he is not necessarily better than when he arrived from Benfica. In short, there is a certain stagnation, at a time when all the other prodigies of his generation are booming in the four corners of Europe. A change of tunes could be beneficial for him, rather than necessarily persisting in succeeding on the side of Madrid, where there is no further indication that he will have an important role in the years to come. Especially since even if he still enjoys a certain benevolence on the part of his supporters, those of the other teams feast and do not hesitate to remind colchoneros fans of the price of the former Benfica.

It must be said that the competition is tough on the side of the Wanda Metropolitano. Normally, Diego Simeone evolves in 3-5-2 with two purely offensive players. There are therefore two places for Luis Suarez, Griezmann, Angel Correa, Matheus Cunha … and João Félix. Knowing that the importance of the first two is no longer to be presented, that the Argentinian is ultra decisive when he plays and that the Brazilian begins to gain strength, it is difficult for the Portuguese to really get an indisputable starting place. Even more when we know that the Colchoneros intend to recruit an attacking player next summer, with the name of Dusan Vlahovic who keeps coming back …

There is also another element to take into account: Atlético de Madrid is not a club with particular media coverage, just as La Liga is no longer the league where most of the stars play. Even in the event of quality performances in the coming months / years, it will be difficult for him to receive the media coverage that a departure in England could get for him in particular, or possibly in one of the two ogres of La Liga. We can also say that, even if the Colchoneros have just won La Liga, other teams will offer him more title guarantees elsewhere.

No, he has everything to win in Madrid

Contrary to popular belief, and it goes back to the paragraph above, the Lusitanian has not only had difficult times in Madrid, far from it. His first part of last season is even very good, showing a superb understanding with his partners and doing magic with the ball in the feet. Only, while he was at his prime colchonero, the injuries took over and prevented him from continuing. But during those few months at the start of the season, he was undoubtedly one of the very best players in La Liga.

Another cliché that often comes up when we talk about Atlético de Madrid: the difficulty that offensive players would have to flourish there. However, the facts show us that this is wrong and that, on the contrary, the offensive players manage to flourish quite easily and that Diego Simeone knows how to make the best possible use of their talent. Much more than Real Madrid or FC Barcelona for example. Thomas Lemar, even if it took a while, or Marcos Llorente, repositioned in second point practically last season, are the latest examples to date, but we can also talk about the players mentioned above, or even Arda Turan in the pass ; player with a profile quite similar to the Portuguese.

And then, where to go? It’s a good question. Which European club of a caliber really superior to Atlético could offer him a role of key player today? Difficult to say, especially since his profile and his somewhat hybrid position, which requires that he can play with a lot of freedom of movement, do not exist everywhere. Leaving for a club like Manchester City or Bayern could be justified without any problem, but would a departure to Arsenal or Newcastle, clubs presented as contenders, be really interesting for him? Another point to take into account; even if Atlético has made a place for itself among the biggest European clubs, media pressure and supporters remain less, and the development for a player who is still quite young is more peaceful.