Sir Alex Ferguson’s first words on Erik Ten Hag

The construction that has become Manchester United must probably sadden Sir Alex Ferguson, who for 27 years dedicated his life to the Red Devils in order to make them the greatest English club. Winning in particular 13 Premier League and 2 Champions Leagues, the Scot is obviously a living legend of the club who still sometimes has his say.

Indeed, he often participated in the choice of new coaches, giving his approval or not, to the tracks submitted to him. This time around, the 80-year-old was on the sidelines, leaving John Murtough to be the decision-maker, but he still spoke at the microphone of the Mirror on Erik Ten Hag the future manager of the Red Devils: “I hope he succeeds, the club needs someone to take control and I hope he succeeds.”

