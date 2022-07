The transfer window is accelerating in Sochaux. While the Sochaliens recently announced the arrival of striker Ibrahim Sissoko, the club trained by Olivier Guégan is preparing to welcome a new attacking reinforcement from SCO Angers.

According to our information, the arrival of Sada Thioub is on the right track on the Cubs side. On loan for the past six months to AS Saint-Étienne, the 27-year-old striker wants to relaunch and sees Sochaux as a potential candidate for the rise in Ligue 1.