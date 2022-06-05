Soprano does not believe in Zidane’s arrival at PSG

Fan of Lionel Messi and Olympique de Marseille, the singer Soprano, originally from Marseille, gave an interview to the newspaper The Teamin which he evokes his attachment to the Marseille club, but also to Zinédine Zidane, from the same city and to whom he is close. “As a child, I already heard about the legend Zidane. But it wasn’t Zizou, it was Yazid. And the worst part is that there were also his two brothers. In the northern districts, everyone was talking about the Zidane family. We met years later. He came to my concerts and we quickly connected.

“Since I was very young, I have been a fan of Barça and particularly of Lionel Messi. But I’m not in the rivalry. I also loved Zizou’s Galactics. Because Zidane… where he’s going, we’re with him!” Unwavering support for Zinedine Zidane. Even on the PSG bench? “That’s complicated … With my teams, we talked to him about it, with a little bit of pressure (laughs). Besides, he never said yes! Never in life (I can’t imagine him at PSG)! Oh no, I can’t… Even if he has never played for OM, Zidane also represents Marseille.” dropped Soprano, certain that the coach from Castellane will not join the capital.