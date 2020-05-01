Home Sports News football Souleyman Doumbia tracked down by OM
Sports Newsfootball

Souleyman Doumbia tracked down by OM

By kenyan

In search of a possible replacement for Jordan Amavi, OM are offered many side defenders. According to our information, Souleyman Doumbia is part of Andoni Zubizarreta’s tracks for the next Transfer market. His rapid profile does not leave indifferent the head of the recruitment unit of the Phoenician club.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League, OM are in a dire financial situation. The colossal hole in the coffers of the Phoenician club will be further dug by the lack of payment of the last draft of 240 million euros which was to be settled by BeIN Sports and Canal on June 5, since the season will not resume. Therefore, we can expect many asset sales on the next summer Transfer market. In addition to Morgan Sanson, Boubacar Kamara, Florian Thauvin and Bouna Sarr, Jordan Amavi will also be very courted this summer. The Olympian club will therefore have to activate its networks to find replacements for all those Marseille executives who could be sacrificed to bail out the coffers. We will then have to think about finding replacements for them.

Without a penny, Andoni Zubizarreta will have to be imaginative and very clever to find high-potential recruits. Already, the head of recruitment has a heck of a list of players followed and supervised throughout the year. And among them is a folder at the top of the basket. According to our information, the left side Souleyman Doumbia (23 years) is followed by OM. The Ivorian rocket, which belongs to Rennes, has not managed to establish itself in Brittany since its arrival a year ago from the Grasshoppers Zurich. The competition and the choices of Julien Stephan were the reason for the Breton adventure of the player trained at PSG. On loan to Angers this winter in the final minutes of the winter transfer window, Doumbia immediately established himself at the left-back position of the SCO, playing almost every game since his arrival in their entirety (6 matches of L1 out of 7) and showing great disposition.

The SCO has an option to buy the Ivorian international for good (4 caps). But there is no indication that the Angeline club will be able to afford to raise it financially. If he can return to Rennes (especially if Faitout Maouassa leaves), the lateral could also pack his bags again. An arrival in Marseille could seem like an interesting destination for a player with a huge margin of progression and whose qualities of speed and physicality at such a specific position of left side leave no one indifferent (the player also likes a lot in the Bundesliga and the Premier League). But today it is only one name among others and no doubt it will take a few more weeks to find out if the profile of a player such as Souleyman Doumbia will be retained by OM.

Previous articleLiberal and coveted by the government, OECD calls for strengthening the Bolsa Família
Next articleRC Lens: Arnaud Pouille evokes Transfer market

RELATED ARTICLES

football

RC Lens: Arnaud Pouille evokes Transfer market

kenyan -
On Thursday, the Professional Football League finally announced the end of the 2019/2020 season of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. In parallel...
Read more
football

Chelsea: players confined abroad urged to return to England

kenyan -
With the confinement in place in many countries, some players decided to return to their homeland in order to live this special...
Read more
football

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo is in no hurry to return to Italy

kenyan -
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Turin was announced on Tuesday. However, it did not take place. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not...
Read more
15,583FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

L1, PSG: Kylian Mbappé finishes top scorer in the league

Sports News kenyan -
The LFP voted on Thursday the end of the season for the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships. Now it's time to do the...
Read more

World reaches the 1 million cured mark of covid-19

World News kenyan -
About a third of the world's population that has been infected by the new coronavirus -- or just over 1 million people -- has...
Read more

Trump says he accessed evidence linking Chinese lab to the covid-19 pandemic

World News kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today threatened to impose new tariffs against Beijing, claiming to have had access to evidence linking...
Read more

Facebook grows during pandemic

Technology kenyan -
Facebook's first quarter 2020 financial statement shows that a record number of people use the platform's services. The document mainly highlights Messenger and Whatsapp,...
Read more

Court orders Brookhouse school to cut fees by 50 percent

News Erick Flavour -
The High Court now wants the Brookhouse School to reduce fee payments by fifty percent after a petition that was filed by the parents. Justice...
Read more

Two more succumbs to Covid-19 as cases rise to 396 in Kenya

Health Erick Flavour -
Coronavirus death cases in Kenya today increased to 17 after two more patients succumbed to the deadly virus. The number of positive cases rose to...
Read more

Russia to donate Ksh300 million to combat desert locusts in Kenya

News Erick Flavour -
Russia has donated Ksh300 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support the country’s response to the invasion by desert locusts. The...
Read more

Gor declared champions as FKF calls off season amid coronavirus

News Edwin Ginni -
Eighteen times Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia alias K’Ogalo have been declared champions for the 2019/20 season. The announcement now brings to an...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke