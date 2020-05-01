Souleyman Doumbia tracked down by OM

In search of a possible replacement for Jordan Amavi, OM are offered many side defenders. According to our information, Souleyman Doumbia is part of Andoni Zubizarreta’s tracks for the next Transfer market. His rapid profile does not leave indifferent the head of the recruitment unit of the Phoenician club.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League, OM are in a dire financial situation. The colossal hole in the coffers of the Phoenician club will be further dug by the lack of payment of the last draft of 240 million euros which was to be settled by BeIN Sports and Canal on June 5, since the season will not resume. Therefore, we can expect many asset sales on the next summer Transfer market. In addition to Morgan Sanson, Boubacar Kamara, Florian Thauvin and Bouna Sarr, Jordan Amavi will also be very courted this summer. The Olympian club will therefore have to activate its networks to find replacements for all those Marseille executives who could be sacrificed to bail out the coffers. We will then have to think about finding replacements for them.

Without a penny, Andoni Zubizarreta will have to be imaginative and very clever to find high-potential recruits. Already, the head of recruitment has a heck of a list of players followed and supervised throughout the year. And among them is a folder at the top of the basket. According to our information, the left side Souleyman Doumbia (23 years) is followed by OM. The Ivorian rocket, which belongs to Rennes, has not managed to establish itself in Brittany since its arrival a year ago from the Grasshoppers Zurich. The competition and the choices of Julien Stephan were the reason for the Breton adventure of the player trained at PSG. On loan to Angers this winter in the final minutes of the winter transfer window, Doumbia immediately established himself at the left-back position of the SCO, playing almost every game since his arrival in their entirety (6 matches of L1 out of 7) and showing great disposition.

The SCO has an option to buy the Ivorian international for good (4 caps). But there is no indication that the Angeline club will be able to afford to raise it financially. If he can return to Rennes (especially if Faitout Maouassa leaves), the lateral could also pack his bags again. An arrival in Marseille could seem like an interesting destination for a player with a huge margin of progression and whose qualities of speed and physicality at such a specific position of left side leave no one indifferent (the player also likes a lot in the Bundesliga and the Premier League). But today it is only one name among others and no doubt it will take a few more weeks to find out if the profile of a player such as Souleyman Doumbia will be retained by OM.