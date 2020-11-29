Spain: Gabriel Paulista on the verge of naturalization

Brazilian central defender playing for Valencia CF, Gabriel Paulista (30) is a reference in La Liga in his post. Very interesting in recent seasons, the one who had revealed himself to Villarreal before experiencing more difficulties at Arsenal is now in an ideal setting. So much so that he is in the process of acquiring Spanish nationality.

Super Deporte evokes the validation of his request which has not yet been completed since there are still a few steps. Called up for the Brazilian selection, especially during the Copa America 2015, he has never played under the Auriverdes tunic and could therefore play with Spain when his naturalization is official.