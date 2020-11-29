Home Sports football Spain: Gabriel Paulista on the verge of naturalization
Sportsfootball

Spain: Gabriel Paulista on the verge of naturalization

By kenyan

Brazilian central defender playing for Valencia CF, Gabriel Paulista (30) is a reference in La Liga in his post. Very interesting in recent seasons, the one who had revealed himself to Villarreal before experiencing more difficulties at Arsenal is now in an ideal setting. So much so that he is in the process of acquiring Spanish nationality.

Super Deporte evokes the validation of his request which has not yet been completed since there are still a few steps. Called up for the Brazilian selection, especially during the Copa America 2015, he has never played under the Auriverdes tunic and could therefore play with Spain when his naturalization is official.

Related news

OM: Boubacar Kamara understood the supporters’ message

football kenyan -
A boost of beneficial pressure. Before their match against FC Nantes this Saturday (12th day of Ligue 1), the players of Olympique de...
Read more

Neymar’s lucid observation after PSG’s draw against Bordeaux

football kenyan -
Quickly led to the score (9th) then returned to the front in two minutes, Paris still loses points at home against Bordeaux (2-2). ...
Read more

Liga: Real Madrid fall against Alavés and no longer advance

football kenyan -
Weighed down by a hand from Nacho in his area and a recovery error from Courtois, Real Madrid lost at home to Deportivo Alavés...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Victims of pedophilia sue Pope in Australia for damages

World kenyan -
Pope Francis attending a general audience at the Vatican Image: Yara Nardi / Reuters Three Australian...
Read more

Driver beaten up by bodaboda riders outside GSU headquaters

News Tracy Aime -
A driver whose tires burst along Thika Road super highway became a victim of attack after his vehicle hit a bodadaboda rider. The bodaboda...
Read more

Betty Bayo announces engagement to secret Mzungu lover

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Finding love after a tough divorce is not always easy, and for Betty Bayo, she has for an extended period remained single until she...
Read more

Don’t jump into conclusions – Ruto warns critics claiming he has...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 28 November 2020 told critics to stop spreading rumors that he had joined the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more

Kenya records lowest daily Covid-19 deaths in weeks

Health Stanley Kasee -
Today, Saturday, November 28, Kenya recorded the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the past one month. Four patients have died of the virus...
Read more

PL: Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez make short work of Burnley

football kenyan -
Matchday 10 of the Premier League continued this afternoon with a duel between Manchester City and Burnley. At home, the Sky Blues...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke