Spain: new record for Sergio Ramos

As part of the 5th day of the League of Nations, Spain faces Switzerland this Saturday evening in Group 4 of League A. On the Spanish side, captain Sergio Ramos was necessarily established by Luis Enrique. A new appearance which offers a fine record for the Real Madrid player.

With this 177th appearance in the selection, Sergio Ramos overtakes a certain Gianluigi Buffon (176, Italy) and becomes the record holder in a European selection. Grandiose.

🥇 ¡¡ENHORABUENA, CAPITÁN !! 🤯 @SergioRamos suma hoy 1⃣7⃣7⃣ partidos como internacional y se convierte en el futbolista europeo con más apariciones con su selección EN LA HISTORIA.⭐️ El defensa sigue pulverizando records … ¡Y los que le quedan!# SomosEspaña# SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/SJ9DO7KgN8 – Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 14, 2020