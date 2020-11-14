Home Sports football Spain: new record for Sergio Ramos
Spain: new record for Sergio Ramos

By kenyan

As part of the 5th day of the League of Nations, Spain faces Switzerland this Saturday evening in Group 4 of League A. On the Spanish side, captain Sergio Ramos was necessarily established by Luis Enrique. A new appearance which offers a fine record for the Real Madrid player.

With this 177th appearance in the selection, Sergio Ramos overtakes a certain Gianluigi Buffon (176, Italy) and becomes the record holder in a European selection. Grandiose.

