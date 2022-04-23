Spanish Cup: Real Betis takes Valencia on penalties and wins its first trophy since 2005

After 120 minutes without a winner, Real Betis lifted the 3rd Spanish Cup in their history, for their first cup since 2005, after beating Valencia in the penalty shootout (1-1, 5 -4).

For the final of the 117th edition of the King’s Cup in a boiling atmosphere at the Olympic stadium in Seville, Real Betis, without a trophy for 17 years, faced Valencia CF, winner of the national cup in 2019. The Verdiblancos, still in race for the Champions League (5th, 57 points), had the opportunity to add a trophy to their very good season in the league. Quite the opposite of Valencia, who had to win this final to save a lackluster exercise in La Liga (10th, 42 pts).

To do this, José Bordalas trusted the former FC Barcelona Ilaix Moriba alongside Guillamon in his 3-4-3. On the side of Manuel Pellegrini, the Chilean coach offered a 4-2-3-1 with his 2018 world champion Nabil Fekir in the axis of his attack, behind Borja Iglesias. The Spanish striker played a bad trick at the che club, which he knew very young between 2006 and 2010: El Panda perfectly headed the center of Bellerin to crucify Giorgi Mamardashvili (1-0, 11th). Despite their domination, the Sevillians were surprised by Hugo Duro: against the run of the game, his dive deceived Claudo Bravo to reset the counters to zero (1-1, 37th).

Real Betis dominating

Upon returning from the locker room, the Andalusians wanted to confirm their ascendancy of the first period. Nevertheless, the first quarter of an hour of the second act was dominated by the Merengots, projecting themselves very quickly into the opposing penalty area several times (48th, 51st, 54th), in particular thanks to a well-legged Dimitri Foulquier. Betis managed to get out of this strong Valencian time and was not to deceive the Gregorian doorman, vigilant against Iglesias (65th) then Fekir (83rd). But before the Frenchman’s attempt, he was very happy to see Juanmi’s low shot hit his left outside post (78th). Despite the encouraging entries from Correia and Bryan Gil, Valencia seemed vulnerable on the counter-attack and could thank their last defense, imperial against Iglesias in the area (90th).

Behind, the club che was not far from taking advantage of a loss of ball to go against and offer a goal opportunity to Carlos Soler, defeated by Bravo (90 + 1st). No winner after 90 minutes, the two teams had to decide in overtime. 30 additional minutes during which the Beticos pushed into the opposing half, in vain: place for the penalty shootout. And in front of the bend occupied by the green-and-white supporters, Yunus Musah’s missed penalty and a session concluded by Juan Miranda (5-4 on pens) offered the coronation to Real Betis, which succeeds FC Barcelona and wins the 3rd Spanish Cup in its history.