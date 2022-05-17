Spanish press reveals Kylian Mbappé’s signing date, Lewandowski’s huge sacrifice to sign Barca

Imminent formalization for Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski ready to do anything to join Barça, Juventus’ plans for its revolution, find the latest information from the sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, it’s imminent

The most anticipated transfer of recent years is about to know its outcome. We are obviously talking here about the Kylian Mbappé case. For brandno more doubt, the French world champion said “yes” at Real Madrid. The agreement is finalized and the formalization is close. But we will have to wait a little longer since, as explained AS on its front page, it’s “first Paris then Mbappé”. Obviously in reference to the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28. According to the Spanish daily, the French striker plans to bid farewell to PSG next week. At Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé will be the highest paid player in club history with the highest release clause in the world. Unless there is an unlikely turnaround, Kylian Mbappé will therefore be a Madrid player next season.

Lewandowski met Xavi

Barça is preparing its revolution and the first signing would be significant since, as proudly displayed by the Mundo Deportivo on his front page, Lewandowski said “yes to Barca” ! The Pole had a discussion with Xavi and would now be convinced by the Catalan club’s project. To the point of agreeing to a big drop in salary to allow the operation to be carried out. Everything is not yet complete, however, since Barça has yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich. In this case, the Catalan club has set a limit of 35 million euros. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to convince the German champion to let go of his goal machine.

Juventus want experienced recruits

A long and trying season for Juventus. Yesterday, in the last game of the season at home, the Old Lady turned a page in its history by saying goodbye to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. A new chapter is therefore preparing in Piedmont. The Gazzetta dello Sport explains on his One that the three priority tracks for this summer are Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Ivan Perisic. According to Tuttosport, it’s heating up for the return of the Pioche to Juve. For his part, the Corriere dello Sport adds the name of Gabriel, defender of Arsenal. So experienced recruits.