Spanish Super Cup: Athletic surprises Real Madrid and joins Barça in the final

In this second Spanish Supercopa semi-final, Athletic Bilbao overcame Real Madrid 2-1. The Basque club will challenge FC Barcelona on Sunday evening in the final.

Who will win the last ticket for the final of the Supercopa de Espana and will therefore challenge FC Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad striker on penalties on Wednesday? For this second semi-final, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao crossed swords this Thursday at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga. Defending the title, Casa Blanca necessarily wanted to join their Catalan rival in the final, while the Basque team wanted to create a surprise. For this match, Zinedine Zidane lined up a 4-3-3 with Benzema in front. Opposite, Marcelino opted for a flat 4-4-2 with a Raul Garcia-Williams duo in attack.

Asensio very prominent but unlucky

Thanks to a good start to the match, the Merengues took possession of the ball and approached Simon’s cages but Hazard did not score despite two opportunities (10th, 12th). Faced with the Basques in difficulty, Zinedine Zidane’s players insisted and Sergio Ramos’ header ended up in the hands of the opposing goalkeeper (17th). And a mistake by Lucas Vazquez was going to change everything. Author of a bad pass, directly on an opponent, the Madrid side shot a bullet in the foot of his team. Dani Garcia launched Williams who let pass for Raul Garcia who scored (18th, 0-1). The latter was not even very far from the double (23rd).

With their backs to the wall, the Madrilenians had to react and Asensio tried to sound the revolt with a shot not on target (26th) or a deflection (31st). But once again, Real was weighed down by an error … of Lucas Vazquez! In the box, the Spaniard hooked Martinez and Raul Garcia transformed the penalty (38th, 0-2). At the break, Real had two goals behind. So we had to start again and that’s what Sergio Ramos and his teammates were doing, like at the start of the game. But keeping the ball is not everything, far from it. Because despite a strong possession of the ball, the opportunities did not come.

Benzema gives hope to Real

Athletic managed this lead and Muniain did not go far from 3-0 on a whim (54th). A new fear for Real Madrid, which reacted. In a strong moment, Asensio first released a nice shot that fled the skylight (58th), before finding the left post, in first intention (62nd). By removing the two individual errors in the first period, Real therefore made a rather interesting match, and Asensio was always unlucky in finding the crossbar (69th). What was not doing Benzema, who gave hope to his family (75th, 1-2). There was therefore fifteen minutes left at the Merengues to come back and snatch an extension.

But with this goal conceded, the Basques did not tremble and obtained a new opportunity but Courtois saved his people in front of Villalibre (80th). Behind, Real Madrid thought to equalize on a new goal from KB9 but the Frenchman was this time offside (82nd). The Merengues did not surrender and Sergio Ramos, remained at the forefront, slammed a header that brushed against the post of Simon (87th). On the other hand, Casemiro made a huge comeback on Williams (90th + 2). Mendy, he missed the frame (90th + 6), while the VAR was still in demand for a potential hand. But no penalty was awarded and Athletic won 2-1, joining Barça in the final.