Spanish Super Cup: the jackpot that could touch Real Madrid and Barça

The Spanish Supercup, a new format, starts tonight in Saudi Arabia with an enticing Clasico, Barça-Real in the first semi-final. This new format offers enormous economic benefits for the Spanish professional football league and for the four participating clubs. However, depending on their career, and their history in the competition, the income of the clubs varies, with, as luck would have it, a larger share reserved for the two historic Barcelona and Madrid.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo explains to us that each club participating in the competition is guaranteed to receive € 800,000, but that Barça and Real, due to their history in the competition, will immediately receive € 6.8 million, even if they are eliminated from the start. semi final. If one of these two clubs wins the competition, it could earn up to 12 million euros for 2 matches! By comparison, Athletic Bilbao, winner last season of the edition organized in Seville, had collected “only” two million euros.