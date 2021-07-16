Spezia: Thiago Motta already in trouble

In office for only a few days, Thiago Motta has just learned that La Spezia was banned from recruiting for four Transfer markets from January 2022.

We have experienced a more peaceful take-over. Only a few days after his appointment as head of La Spezia’s first team in Serie A, Thiago Motta has just learned some unpleasant news. FIFA has just, via an official statement, banned its new recruiting club for four Transfer markets from January 2022 for violations of regulations on transfers of minors.

The governing body of world football, which also imposed a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs, explains that the Italian team, with the help of USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre, also financially sanctioned, set up a system of illegal recruitment of Nigerian minors to circumvent the relevant regulations and Italian laws.

Recruitment ban until January 2024!

The Aquiles reacted via an official statement on the one hand, to try to clear customs (the facts go back to the period 2013-2018, the management has since changed) and on the other hand, to announce that legal actions would be taken to reduce or even erase this heavy penalty. “We are surprised by this decision by FIFA to impose this heavy recruitment penalty on our club. The new management had no role in these alleged transgressions blamed on La Spezia and we strongly condemn any system that includes illicit transfers of minors. I cannot comment further as the procedure is ongoing, but I would like to reassure our supporters, stating that we will appeal this award and take the appropriate steps to ensure that our team remains competitive in the years to come ”, declared Philip Raymond Platek Jr, the president of the club.

However, these announced appeals are unlikely to succeed given the scale of the system revealed by FIFA. The adventure of Thiago Motta, who was delighted to find a bench in the elite in Italy, therefore starts rather badly. The former Paris SG will have to achieve a hell of a transfer window for the very short but also the very long term. We told you, we had a quieter start …