Stade Brestois: the big transfer window for Grégory Lorenzi

Halfway through the championship, Stade Brestois is on schedule to fulfill its maintenance objective. This does not prevent the Breton club from scrutinizing the transfer window and bringing up the case of Romain Faivre.

This first part of the season is a bit of a roller coaster at Stade Brestois. After the draw conceded on the lawn of Troyes (1-1) yesterday during the 19th day of Ligue 1, last lift of the year 2021, the Breton club is in 12th place with 25 points. This is one less than last year at the same time but three more than the year of the comeback. This formidable series of 6 consecutive victories, culminating in a success at the Stade Vélodrome (2-1), rectified a situation which was beginning to become worrying at the beginning of October.

All is not perfect therefore and at the dawn of the transfer window, Grégory Lorenzi is considering changes to make. He is not completely satisfied with the players who arrived this summer. “There are recruits who have to do more, get up to speed. Some are not yet, not at 100% of their qualities. But we have a consistent workforce. There are other players from whom I expect more ”, immediately warns the Brest sports director in an interview with West France. If it does not quote anyone, the regional daily evokes the case of the Finnish left side, Jere Uronen.

A midfielder and an attacker considered

“He wasn’t very lucky. He does not do the preparation. He is at the Euro, starts to play, gets injured. He resumes, does 45 minutes and rebounds “, wants to excuse the manager, also delighted with the services in the same position of Jean-Kevin Duverne. Movements are still to be expected this winter, especially in front and in the middle. “As I expect more from some, there are positions that I am looking to improve. We want to finish the championship, get to the goal quickly. If there is an interesting opportunity in an offensive position, a profile that brings us something, we will seize it. We also look in the midfield. ”

In the direction of the departures this time, Gautier Larsonneur seems less insistent in going elsewhere, he who is now the lining of Marco Bizot. Finally, Romain Faivre, close to AC Milan last summer, and scheduled for a big transfer in 2022, should wait until the end of the season to leave Brittany. “He is good here, wants to finish the season here and it is in everyone’s interest”, except “If he receives an offer that the club cannot refuse.” Certainly a nice check was buried in the coffers but at the risk of weakening the team, which fights above all for its maintenance. “The interest is common. We are not against each other. Yes, the player may be growing faster than the club, but we do things together. “