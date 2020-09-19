Home Sports football Stade Rennais-AS Monaco: the official compositions!
Sportsfootball

Stade Rennais-AS Monaco: the official compositions!

By kenyan

Shock from the top of the table this evening at Roazhon Park (9 p.m.). Stade Rennais (3rd) receives AS Monaco (4th) for a duel which will give the winner the lead in the championship. From Rennes, to whom everything has been smiling for a few weeks against Monegasques looking for their 3rd success in 3 matches. Julien Stéphan does not change his habits and lines up a 4-3-3 in which Salin occupies the goal. In defense, Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Benjamin Da Silva and Hamari Traoré are aligned. In the middle, the Nzonzi-Camavinga-Bourigeaud trio will be in charge of animating the Breton game. In front, Raphinha and Martin Terrier occupy the corridors, alongside the latest Rennes recruit, Serhou Guirassy.

Monegasque side, Niko Kovac will not innovate either and renews a 4-3-3 which will see the return of Benjamin Lecomte in the goals. Sidibé, Badiashile, Disasi and Aguilar will form the four-way defense of ASM. In the midfield, Youssouf Fofana and Aurélien Tchouaméni are aligned behind a Cesc Fabregas in the number 10 position. On the wings, Kevin Volland and Sofiane Diop will try to feed Wissam Ben Yedder, still looking for his first goal this season .

The official compositions:

Rennais Stadium : Salin – Traoré, Da Silva, Aguerd, Maouassa – Bourigeaud, Camavinga, Nzonzi – Terrier, Guirassy, ​​Raphinha

AS Monaco: Lecomte – Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Sidibé – Tchouaméni, Fabregas, Fofana – Diop, Ben Yedder, Volland

Related news

football

Tottenham: Gareth Bale talks about his ambitions

kenyan -
It's now official, Gareth Bale is back at Tottenham! Loaned by Real Madrid to the club that allowed him to reveal himself to...
Read more
football

Serie A: narrow success for Fiorentina against Torino

kenyan -
To celebrate the return of the Italian Serie A championship, Franck Ribery's Fiorentina hosted Andrea Belotti's Torino on their lawn. In this opening...
Read more
football

FC Barcelona: the focus of Josep Maria Bartomeu on the soap opera Lionel Messi

kenyan -
Several days after the announcement of Lionel Messi on his future, the president of Barça came out of the silence. Incriminated by his...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,776FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

Ligue 1: OM surprises Paris Saint-Germain!

football kenyan -
This third day of Ligue 1 already offered us the Classic! It was the second meeting of the Ligue 1 season for the...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more

Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

football kenyan -
Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke