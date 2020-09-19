Stade Rennais-AS Monaco: the official compositions!

Shock from the top of the table this evening at Roazhon Park (9 p.m.). Stade Rennais (3rd) receives AS Monaco (4th) for a duel which will give the winner the lead in the championship. From Rennes, to whom everything has been smiling for a few weeks against Monegasques looking for their 3rd success in 3 matches. Julien Stéphan does not change his habits and lines up a 4-3-3 in which Salin occupies the goal. In defense, Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Benjamin Da Silva and Hamari Traoré are aligned. In the middle, the Nzonzi-Camavinga-Bourigeaud trio will be in charge of animating the Breton game. In front, Raphinha and Martin Terrier occupy the corridors, alongside the latest Rennes recruit, Serhou Guirassy.

Monegasque side, Niko Kovac will not innovate either and renews a 4-3-3 which will see the return of Benjamin Lecomte in the goals. Sidibé, Badiashile, Disasi and Aguilar will form the four-way defense of ASM. In the midfield, Youssouf Fofana and Aurélien Tchouaméni are aligned behind a Cesc Fabregas in the number 10 position. On the wings, Kevin Volland and Sofiane Diop will try to feed Wissam Ben Yedder, still looking for his first goal this season .

The official compositions:

Rennais Stadium : Salin – Traoré, Da Silva, Aguerd, Maouassa – Bourigeaud, Camavinga, Nzonzi – Terrier, Guirassy, ​​Raphinha

AS Monaco: Lecomte – Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Sidibé – Tchouaméni, Fabregas, Fofana – Diop, Ben Yedder, Volland