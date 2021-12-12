Stade Rennais: Bruno Genesio underlines the lack of experience after the defeat against OGC Nice

On behalf of the 18th day of Ligue 1, Stade Rennais hosted OGC Nice this Sunday afternoon with the objective of consolidating its second place. But nothing went as planned for Bruno Genesio’s men, beaten at home (1-2) on the achievements of Dolberg and Atal, despite the reduction in Bourigeaud’s score. A defeat combined with the Marseille victory in Strasbourg, which now places the Bretons in third position. Questioned at the end of the meeting, the Rennes coach did not wish to blame his players unduly but admitted a lack of guilty experience.

“Sometimes you have to be able to draw matches when you don’t win. I was convinced that we were going to pull the equalizer, we failed at the end of the match but sometimes things do not turn in our favor, even if I have no complaints about the state of mind of my players . We were expected, that’s normal, everyone is working well and observing the teams. We are also working to respond to this kind of block. We still have to gain experience and assume the fact of being 2nd. We have a team that is still very young, I found it a little less liberated in the 1st half ”.

The classification of Ligue 1