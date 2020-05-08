Home Sports News football Stade Rennais: Eduardo Camavinga opens up for the first time about his...
Stade Rennais: Eduardo Camavinga opens up for the first time about his future

Protected by Stade Rennais since his pro debut, Eduardo Camavinga gave his first interview and did not dodge the subject of his future, while he is already eagerly courted in the transfer market.

It is a phenomenon of precocity that has alerted the biggest clubs in the world. Eduardo Camavinga, who became a starter at Stade Rennais at the age of 16, has impressed everyone since his debut, showing impressive maturity on the pitch in a key position. But a phenomenon must be protected and Rennes has made sure to create a bubble around his prodigy. While he made the front page of Spanish newspapers several times due to Real Madrid’s advertised interest, Camavinga had still not given any interviews in his career. This is now done since he was allowed to confide at length in the columns of West France.

While he talked about his childhood, his family and his professional beginnings, he was also asked about his future. Here, too, Camavinga was able to respond with the assurance of an old breakcard. “Honestly, I don’t focus too much on that. Of course, it’s nice that big clubs like those mentioned are interested in me, but on the other hand, I’m not too interested in that. Especially since I’m in Rennes. We’ll see what happens next… I let my parents and agents handle this.”, he responded to the mention of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund or PSG.

Disagree with Leétang

He concedes, however, that it is difficult to escape all the rumours about him. “I don’t look too much, but I still see. In fact, I can’t avoid it. Sometimes I’m quickly made on social networks and I see things or friends send me. Once, in Amiens in the League Cup, an opponent said to me: “We have to exchange our jerseys before you go to Real Madrid”. But I didn’t want to joke too much, we had just been eliminated. Then I thought about it, I laughed about it. » Even his opponents are therefore rooming him on a future that promises to be gilded. But is he really about to leave Rennes, as some articles suggested?

An agreement had been discussed with former president Olivier Létang: if Rennes qualified for the Champions League (Rennes finished 3rd in Ligue 1), then Camavinga remained at least one more season. A theory that the player, now 17 years old, disassembles. “Everything about negotiations and discussions during the season, it’s really none of my business. When the season starts, I focus exclusively on football, I let my agents and my parents settle everything else and then we talk about it together at the end of the season, when it’s necessary. But if there had been such a big deal mid-season, frankly, I would have known. My future, we’ll see at the end of the season. » Eduardo Camavinga therefore leaves the door open to a departure, but does not seem to rule out staying in Brittany. And the qualification in the Champions League will not be one argument too for Stade Rennais!

