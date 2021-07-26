Stade Rennais intensifies its degreasing

Integrated into the Stade Rennais loft by Florian Maurice, several players are in the process of finding a base. Good news for them like the Bretons, who will be able to downsize while obtaining liquidity.

Stade Rennais takes the second. At the end of July, the Breton team decided to put the turbo on the transfer window. Three weeks after completing the arrival of Loïc Badé for 17 million euros, the SRFC welcomed two additional reinforcements last week, namely Kamaldeen Sulemana and Birger Meling. Others should still join the workforce of Bruno Genesio, which will be composed “14-15 confirmed players and 6-7 players from the training center”.

This was recently assured by President Nicolas Holveck. A boss who must also manage a necessary downsizing both sportingly and financially. For this, he is supported by Florian Maurice, who had announced the establishment of a loft at the resumption with players invited to find another club. And that aside, it’s starting to move forward too. Last week, Yann Gboho (20) left in the form of a loan to Vitesse Arnhem. A one-season loan with no option to buy. Pushed towards the exit one year from the end of his contract, Sacha Boey (20 years) will commit until 2025 in Galatasaray.

Young people in the market

Still among young talents, Brandon Soppy (19) comes to a turning point. Under contract until 2022, he was warned by Florian Maurice. The latter told him he had to extend if he stayed. But right now, a departure is the preferred option. Several teams including Celtic, Watford and Udinese have positioned themselves. An L1 club as well as a Belgian team are also on the spot. The SRFC is claiming around 5 million euros for its player.

Loaned to Maritimo in Portugal last year, Rafik Guitane (22) received the same ultimatum as Soppy from Florian Maurice. The idea is therefore to extend if ever he had to stay, since his lease ends in a year, but the priority of the club is to find him a point of fall. At the moment, there is no crowd. Other more experienced elements are also invited to leave.

Niang-Léa Siliki, same fight

This is the case of M’Baye Niang (26 years old). Linked to the Bretons for another two years, the attacker is looking for a way out, Bruno Genesio having told him that he was not counting on him. FC Porto have been interested for a while. According to the Corriere dello Sport, it is in Italy, where Niang has played in the past (AC Milan, Genoa, Torino), that his rating remains good. Venice is ready to relaunch it. James Léa Siliki (25) is also on the start line. And that is shaking up for the native of Sarcelles. In France, Brest had reached an agreement with Rennes.

But the player would have desires elsewhere. It is in Spain that it should bounce back. In addition to Getafe, FC Valencia is on the spot. The club che has the favors of the player at the end of the contract in a year. While they are not pushed out, unlike the players mentioned above, Faitout Maouassa (23 years old), who interests M’Gladbach, or even Benjamin Bourigeaud (27 years old), targeted by Friborg and Betis, could also allow Rennes to lighten its workforce while collecting some money.