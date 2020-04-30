Home Sports News football Stade Rennais: Steven Nzonzi extended by one season!
Sports Newsfootball

Stade Rennais: Steven Nzonzi extended by one season!

By kenyan

“Degemer Mat Steven. Stade Rennais F.C. is proud to announce the arrival until the end of the season of Steven Nzonzi, winner of the World Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2016. (with an additional one-year option). So it’s a very nice move made by Stade Rennais. After completing the medical, Steven Nzonzi signed his contract this afternoon, he will attend tonight’s derby against Nantes. Our new midfielder, who will discover Ligue 1 Conforama, will wear the number 25”announced the Breton club in a statement on 31 January.

Today, the PSL Board of Directors followed the government’s prerogatives and decided to act on the end of the 2019/2020 season. The final ranking of Ligue 1 Conforama is therefore known. PSG first and champion, Marseille second and qualified for the Champions League and it is The Stade Rennais who completes the podium. The Breton club wins the right to play in the preliminary round of the next Champions League. A performance that has a direct effect on the future of Steven Nzonzi. As we revealed in January, a clause allowed the international midfielder to extend the adventure of one season in the event of qualification for the C1. The executive chairman of Stade Rennais, Nicolas Holveck, came tonight on The L’Equipe Channel formalize that Steven Nzonzi’s contract was extended by an additional season. The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made seven appearances for Stade Rennais since his arrival, will have the opportunity to show more next season.

Previous articleCoronavírus: sintomas levam quase 7 dias para aparecer na Itália

RELATED ARTICLES

15,579FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Russia to donate Ksh300 million to combat desert locusts in Kenya

News Erick Flavour -
Russia has donated Ksh300 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support the country’s response to the invasion by desert locusts. The...
Read more

Gor declared champions as FKF calls off season amid coronavirus

News Edwin Ginni -
Eighteen times Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia alias K’Ogalo have been declared champions for the 2019/20 season. The announcement now brings to an...
Read more

My kids were also stigmatized just because I was sick- Covid-19 survivor painful story

Health Stanley Kasee -
Many Covid-19 victims have endured not only a physical battle but also emotional and psychological one as they struggle to overcome the Covid-19 monster. According...
Read more

Arbitrary arrests, rape allegations, haunt Rwanda government amid COVID-19 lockdown

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Allegations of human rights abuse and arbitrary arrests have blighted efforts by the government of Rwanda in fighting the novel coronavirus. A report published by...
Read more

Why Diamond let his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto feature in Alikiba’s hit song

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his second baby mama Hamisa Mobetto informed him that his rival Alikiba wanted her to...
Read more

Chungana na wanaume – WCB’s new signee revels Diamond warned her about men

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Wasafi Classic Baby recording label new artist Zuchu has revealed that the label’s C.E.O Diamond Platnumz warned her not to get persuaded by men...
Read more

Tea and snacks cost 10 million!!!! – Kenyans question government’s spending of Ksh. 1 billion from World Bank

News Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans were left in shock on Wednesday 29 after the government explained how it had used Ksh. 1 billion it received from the World...
Read more

Government breaks down how Sh1.3 billion from world Bank was used in fighting Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Health, has revealed how it used Sh1.3 billion donations from the World Bank to fight against Covid-19. A...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke