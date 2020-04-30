Stade Rennais: Steven Nzonzi extended by one season!

“Degemer Mat Steven. Stade Rennais F.C. is proud to announce the arrival until the end of the season of Steven Nzonzi, winner of the World Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2016. (with an additional one-year option). So it’s a very nice move made by Stade Rennais. After completing the medical, Steven Nzonzi signed his contract this afternoon, he will attend tonight’s derby against Nantes. Our new midfielder, who will discover Ligue 1 Conforama, will wear the number 25”announced the Breton club in a statement on 31 January.

Today, the PSL Board of Directors followed the government’s prerogatives and decided to act on the end of the 2019/2020 season. The final ranking of Ligue 1 Conforama is therefore known. PSG first and champion, Marseille second and qualified for the Champions League and it is The Stade Rennais who completes the podium. The Breton club wins the right to play in the preliminary round of the next Champions League. A performance that has a direct effect on the future of Steven Nzonzi. As we revealed in January, a clause allowed the international midfielder to extend the adventure of one season in the event of qualification for the C1. The executive chairman of Stade Rennais, Nicolas Holveck, came tonight on The L’Equipe Channel formalize that Steven Nzonzi’s contract was extended by an additional season. The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made seven appearances for Stade Rennais since his arrival, will have the opportunity to show more next season.