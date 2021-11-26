HomeSportsfootballStefano Pioli extends to AC Milan
Sportsfootball

Stefano Pioli extends to AC Milan

By kenyan

Little by little, Stefano Pioli is building on the long term with AC Milan. Arrived despite a certain skepticism towards him in October 2019, the Italian coach did a very good job, notably allowing the Lombard club to relish the joys of the Champions League this season, a first since 2013.

Under contract until 2023, he convinced his management to extend him for a season. The 56-year-old technician is now linked to the Rossoneri until 2024. Enough to contemplate the rest, he who currently occupies 2nd place in Serie A, tied on points with the Neapolitan leader.

