Sterling laments lack of black coaches in England

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling is a figure in the fight against racism in England, and particularly in the world of football, regretting the lack of black technicians on the benches of top clubs.

For months, even years, he has been involved in the fight against racism, especially in the world of the round ball. So, of course, Raheem Sterling has been watching closely the recent protests related to the tragic death of American George Floyd at the hands of the police. “These mobilizations are a good start to make our voices heard,” the Manchester City striker told the Bbc. But the demonstrations alone will not change everything.”

For Sterling, it will take a real shift by the authorities, the leaders, to enable lasting changes in equality. And the football community is obviously concerned. For the international, the lack of club bosses, and especially black coaches in Britain is glaring.

Gerrard and Lampard VS Campbell and Cole

“Look: you have Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole,” he said as a concrete example. All had a great career, all played for England. And yet, although they all graduated to coach at the highest level, the two who didn’t have a good opportunity are the two former black players…”

Indeed, while Gerrard coaches The First Team of Glasgow Rangers, and Lampard the Chelsea Team, Campbell had to settle for Macclesfield and Southend in lower divisions, while Cole takes care of Chelsea’s U15s, away from the spotlight.

Which, for Sterling, is no accident. “Give black coaches, and not just coaches, but all the people who deserve it in their respective fields, the right opportunity,” he said. There is something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black. But we have no representation of ourselves in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaches. There aren’t many faces we can identify with…”