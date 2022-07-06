Steve Mandanda signs for Stade Rennais

After terminating his contract with Olympique de Marseille, French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is joining Stade Rennais for the next two seasons. An experienced rookie for the Breton club with the 613 games played by the French international (34 selections) between Ligue 1 and European competitions.

“I am very happy to welcome Steve, who needs no introduction. Steve has a considerable track record. His high-level experience will undoubtedly benefit Stade Rennais FC and its locker room. It is an arrival which corresponds to the ambitions of the club. Steve’s choice demonstrates once again that the club has changed in size. Given his personality and the osmosis that reigns in our group, I know that his integration into the club will be quick.”said Olivier Cloarec, executive president of Stade Rennais FC

[#Transfer marketSRFC]@SteveMandanda 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝗿! ✍The goalkeeper in 695 professional matches and 34 selections with the@French team signed a 2⃣ year contract with Stade Rennais FC 🤝 — Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) July 6, 2022