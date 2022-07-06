Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Steve Mandanda signs for Stade Rennais

Date:

After terminating his contract with Olympique de Marseille, French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is joining Stade Rennais for the next two seasons. An experienced rookie for the Breton club with the 613 games played by the French international (34 selections) between Ligue 1 and European competitions.

“I am very happy to welcome Steve, who needs no introduction. Steve has a considerable track record. His high-level experience will undoubtedly benefit Stade Rennais FC and its locker room. It is an arrival which corresponds to the ambitions of the club. Steve’s choice demonstrates once again that the club has changed in size. Given his personality and the osmosis that reigns in our group, I know that his integration into the club will be quick.”said Olivier Cloarec, executive president of Stade Rennais FC

Previous articleRC Lens offers Loïs Openda

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RC Lens offers Loïs Openda

kenyan -
Racing Club de Lens continues to be active...

Real Madrid: A Sevillian duel for Isco

kenyan -
Free after spending nine seasons at Real Madrid,...

Friendly: AS Monaco defeated by Austria Vienna

kenyan -
After a victory against Cercle Bruges (1-0) and...

Milan: new contract for Olivier Giroud?

kenyan -
Important player in the title in Serie A...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

RC Lens offers Loïs Openda

football 0
Racing Club de Lens continues to be active...

Real Madrid: A Sevillian duel for Isco

football 0
Free after spending nine seasons at Real Madrid,...

Friendly: AS Monaco defeated by Austria Vienna

football 0
After a victory against Cercle Bruges (1-0) and...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.