Stoke City reveal their new home jersey!

After a third consecutive season in the Championship, Stoke City are still unable to make their way back to the Premier League but are already kicking off the next 2021-2022 season by presenting their new tunic which will be worn at the Bet365 Stadium.

Official partner of the Stoke-on-Trent-based club since the 2016-2017 season, the equipment supplier Macron continues to pay tribute to the history of the Potters by respecting the roots and traditional colors of the club. Founded in 1863, the Stoke City club is one of the oldest in England. Steeped in history, the club that won the English League Cup in 1972 changed outfits for a long time during their early years before definitively choosing red and white in 1908.

For more than 110 years, the former club of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has sported red and white vertical stripes quite common in European football since they are also worn by Athletic Bilbao, Southampton and Sunderland. Unlike last season, Macron returns with bands of equal sizes for next season, as on the club’s first shirts. We will still note a touch of modernity with fine tone-on-tone diagonal stripes at the red stripes. The jersey sponsor is displayed in white with red outlines while the Macron logo is blue. White socks and shorts with a touch of red complete this new outfit.