Strasbourg: AC Milan agree with Mohamed Simakan

Real revelation of last year with Strasbourg, Mohamed Simakan (20), who can play as well in the defense axis as on the right, also discovered the France U20 team. What arouse the curiosity of many French and European clubs which regularly supervised the native of Marseille.

OM precisely, Rennes, Atalanta Bergamo but also AC Milan have put Simakan on their shelves. But it is ultimately the Lombard club that is on the verge of winning the bet since it has already agreed with the player for a 5-year contract. Now it remains for the two clubs to agree. We are talking about compensation exceeding € 8 million.

