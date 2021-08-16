Strasbourg has made an offer in Nîmes for Zinedine Ferhat

Strasbourg is in talks with Nîmes to recruit Zinedine Ferhat (28). According to corroborating sources, the Alsatian club has made an offer, the amount of which has not filtered, to secure the services of the Nîmes environment.

With 6 goals and 9 assists in Ligue 1 last year, the Algerian international (10 caps), under contract until June 2022 with Nîmes, had a more than successful season and did a lot of good to viewers by his swaying dribbles. An MLS club, whose name is not leaked, also issued a slightly higher offer than Racing. Another French club, a Turkish club and an English club are also on the spot.