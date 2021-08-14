Strasbourg: the rant of Julien Stéphan

After Strasbourg’s defeat at the Parc des Princes against PSG (4-2), Julien Stéphan criticized the arbitration.

Strasbourg undoubtedly dreamed of a better start to the season but now, after two days, Racing has lost twice. Of course the season is still long and the Alsatian club bravely played its luck at the Parc de Princes against PSG (4-2 defeat). Led by three goals at the break, Julien Stéphan’s men did not demobilize to finally lose by two goals. The new Strasbourg coach did not fail to salute the behavior of his players at a press conference.

On the other hand, the arbitration of Willy Delajod did not pass at all. “It is above all the decision to validate the first Parisian goal (Icardi, 2nd), which is nightmarish, because it seems very clear that there is offside! It changes her too much. There were many events to the contrary, with a second goal on a blocked strike (by Ajorque, on a shot from Mbappé) and a third goal in stride. But I can not digest the way we took this third goal. “

Stéphan did not understand

For Julien Stéphan, many ingredients played against his team, with a goal conceded from the first moments which hurt his team very badly. But that’s not all. While Racing had come back to this meeting, the man in black warned Alexander Djiku for the second time in the evening for a fault that seemed quite light on Mauro Icardi. Results, the visitors found themselves to finish ten against eleven, while they had managed to return to a goal of the Parisians. Frustrating.

“There is a misunderstanding about the expulsion, 60 meters from the goal and the referee knows that he has already warned Alex (Djiku). He is rushing. There are a lot of things that I did not understand today. It destroys all our chances to come back despite our courage ” Deplores Stéphan, looking a little sad. He will quickly have to re-mobilize his troops because in a week, it is a duel against Troyes that arises, and already an appointment in the fight to stay in Ligue 1.