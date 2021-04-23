Super League, AC Milan: Paolo Maldini was not even aware

Founding member of the Super League, AC Milan finally withdrew from the project on Wednesday in the face, among other things, to the discontent of its supporters. At the microphone of Sky Sport in Italy, Paolo Maldini, technical director of the Lombard club, even admitted that he was not aware of this project.

“I specify that I was never included in the discussions on this subject, I knew it Sunday, after the press release, like everyone else. This is something that was decided at a higher level than mine, but it does not exempt me from taking my responsibilities and apologizing to the supporters, not just those of AC Milan, but all of them. others too, who felt betrayed, because Milan has always respected the principles of sport ”, he said before continuing. “Obviously the losses are significant. But if we are to take anything from this story, it is that we must ask ourselves how far we are prepared to go. And it is certainly not by changing the principles and values ​​of sport, meritocracy and dreams. How to move on? It might make you laugh, but we are here to fight and finish in the top four of the championship to qualify for the Champions League ”, he concluded. The irony.