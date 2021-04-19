Super League: Aleksander Ceferin hits Andrea Agnelli and Ed Woodward

Aleksander Ceferin does not take offense. The UEFA president spoke to discuss the birth of the Super League. And if he threatened the future participants, clubs and players, the Slovenian also pointed to some of the actors of this initiative. Andrea Agnelli, boss of Juventus and former president of the ECA (Association of European Clubs), and Ed Woodward, vice-president of Manchester United, took it for his rank.

“I have never seen a person lie so many times and so blatantly as he has. I spoke with him on Saturday afternoon and he told me it was all lies. Human values ​​evaporate in the face of greed “, he launched, relayed by Goal and The Independent, before continuing. “Manchester United vice-president Ed Woodward called me recently and told me he was very enthusiastic and supported the new Champions League system. The only thing he wanted to talk to me about was Financial Fair Play. And now he’s signing something completely different ”. Anger.