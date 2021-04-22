Super League: Arsenal do their mea culpa

Misunderstanding invaded the football world when the English clubs announced their withdrawal from the Super League project on Tuesday evening. Only a few hours after the announcement of the creation of this European competition, it was nothing more than dust and memories. After their withdrawals, most English clubs have apologized, like Liverpool or Arsenal. The London club posted a letter on their social media, but that’s not all.

As reported by Mirror, Gunners CEO Vinai Venkatesham has reportedly called every Premier League club to apologize for the club’s participation in the Super League. The English daily talks about exchanges “Annoying” between the leaders of the English clubs, even if the majority understood and accepted the message.