Super League: Jean-Michel Aulas responds to Aleksander Ceferin

This Monday, when twelve of the best European clubs had decided to join forces and create the Super League, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, greeted and thanked Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Jean-Michel Aulas. Today, the president of Olympique Lyonnais reacted to this statement, citing a “Exemplary osmosis” with his Parisian friend.

“The exemplary osmosis of Nasser (PSG) and OL instantly made it possible to defend the values ​​dear to the hearts of the public to tip the undecided ones. FIFA and UEFA should unite even more with the plans for the World Cup of men’s and women’s clubs, where the feat would still be possible? ”, he explains on his Twitter account.

