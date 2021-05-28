Super League: Joan Laporta justifies Barça’s position

Still engaged in the Super League project alongside Juventus and Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​through its new president Joan Laporta, had to explain. In a press conference today, Laporta gave the reasons which pushed the Catalan club not to detach from this project, recalling that at the time of his arrival at the head of Culés in early March, the project was already well advanced. He also spoke of the economic concerns that the Blaugrana must face because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“When we arrived it was very advanced. There were 11 clubs and Barca were important. We will never turn our backs on the movements where the big football clubs are. With a large reserve because we had just arrived, we analyzed a week and gave the yes, but with the reservation that we had to go through the assembly. This movement has progressed, but the position is very clear: to defend the interests of Barça and to ensure that football is sustainable. There are several unresolved issues in football that are hurting clubs. Now we are suffering the big ones, with a situation of maximum difficulty, but this will affect the lesser clubs. Our position is to dialogue. With UEFA, FIFA, the Federation, the League. I communicated with (Luis) Rubiales, (Javier) Tebas and recently I spoke with (Aleksander) Ceferin. We are in this line, to defend the interests of FC Barcelona. “.