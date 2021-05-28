Super League: Michel Platini unleashes Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA

Former UEFA president from 2007 to 2015, Michel Platini knows what he is talking about when it comes to dealing with European football. In the team, he returned in particular to the case of the Super League and what ensued. According to him, the creation of a private European competition was predictable but was not well managed by the president in place, Aleksander Ceferin, whom he also pointed out on this occasion.

” Wrong. The departure of the big clubs to found their own competition is the only real recurring danger that UEFA has to manage. The big clubs have been wanting to leave for forty years. When you are president of UEFA, it is therefore better to anticipate rather than find yourself faced with a fait accompli and treat the managers of these clubs as “cowards”, “snakes” or “scorpions” as Ceferin did. , that was ridiculous. “