Super League: the six English clubs know their sanction

UEFA had hammered it on several occasions: dissident clubs that participated in the Super League project will be sanctioned. The football body was quick to put its threats into action. According to information from Daily Mail, the six English clubs concerned by the creation of this European league, now know their sanction.

Thus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are fined 25 million euros. While these clubs were the first to exercise their right of withdrawal, UEFA did not opt ​​for leniency when imposing its sanctions. In the event of a repeat offense in the future, this fine could flirt with 30 million euros plus a consequent withdrawal of points (we are talking about a withdrawal of 30 points). All this money will be redistributed to the football community and the fans in particular.