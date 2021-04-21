Super League: Thomas Tuchel’s reaction

Before Chelsea publicly announces their withdrawal from the Super League project, this Tuesday night the Blues faced Brighton on the 32nd day of the Premier League. If the score is anecdotal (0-0) it is obviously because the main subject of this crucial day was the Super League.

After the meeting, when the press asked Thomas Tuchel if he had been affected by the appearance of this new controversial competition, the German technician seemed touched. “I was affected and I think the players were too. I mean we weren’t talking about anything other than the Super League and at the same time we were getting ready for a game. It was the reality. No one has asked me about the game before, you have to accept the distraction and we were happy to be on the pitch and we tried to create an atmosphere nonetheless where we could win the game, we couldn’t do it and now is the time to move forward ”, he told the BBC.

