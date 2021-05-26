Super League: UEFA plans to exclude Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus from the Champions League!

Last night, the governing body of European football announced the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the three remaining clubs in the Super League. Today, we learn that she is seriously considering excluding them from the Champions League.

UEFA is not kidding. Very responsive after the announcement of the creation of the Super League, the governing body of European football had not really had any difficulty convincing the six English clubs (Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham) engaged in this project to throw in the towel. Faced with the general rumble, two of the three Italians (AC Milan, Inter) and Atlético de Madrid had also taken a step back.

For their part, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus have not let go. And that doesn’t please UEFA. While sanctions were more or less announced, she officially announced last night that a disciplinary procedure had been opened against these three formations. “After an investigation carried out by the UEFA ethics and discipline inspectors in connection with the Super League project, disciplinary proceedings were opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC due to the ‘a potential violation of UEFA rules. New information will be communicated in due course ”.

Slingers not impressed

What will UEFA do? Will it go so far as to pronounce unprecedented sanctions or will it limit itself to heavy fines? According to Spanish radio Cadena COPE, both will be my captain! Indeed, the media announces that UEFA is seriously considering excluding the three rebels from the Champions League (La Liga would keep its 4 qualifying places), and this for the next two seasons, adds the Daily Mail ! To this would therefore also be added financial sanctions. Information which, if confirmed, would be a real earthquake.

With 13 coronations on the clock, Real Madrid founded its legend thanks to the cup with big ears. Seeing the Casa Blanca riveted by it would inevitably make an impression. However, AS reports that the three slingers would neither be impressed nor intimidated by the UEFA press release. “UEFA was forced to announce sanctions, but it’s a blow in the wind. This threat has no basis ”, indicates a source to the log. In addition, Cope adds that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would immediately be seized. So, chick?

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope💥 Informa @isaacfouto📌 Ante esta posible sanción los tres equipos podrán recurrir al TAS❌ In case of expulsion, @LaLiga no perdería esas dos plazas de @ChampionsLeague 🏆 Serían para @RealSociedad y @RealBetis📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/LCcEU4yl8H – El Partidazo by COPE (@partidazocope) May 25, 2021