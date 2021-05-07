Super League: UEFA sanctions against slingers fall

UEFA announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with a large majority of rebellious clubs, which will still be sanctioned. On the other hand, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to bow to the will of the governing body of European football and could be banned from the Champions League.

After the rebellion, UEFA takes action. On April 18, 12 top European football clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan) announced the creation of the now famous Super League. This closed league project finally quickly fell into the water, three days later, in the face of the outcry caused by the Super League, both among the supporters and the football players themselves, through the political world. Obviously, many have been calling for sanctions against the slingers.

And precisely, this Friday, UEFA decided. The governing body of European football announced in a press release that it had reached an agreement with 9 of the 12 founding clubs of the Super League (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan). These nine teams, who apologized and admitted having made a mistake, will have to give up 5% of their income obtained during a European competition for one season. UEFA has therefore decided to take a financial penalty against them. These 9 clubs have also pledged to only participate in existing UEFA European competitions, will return to the ECA (European Club Association), which they left on April 18, and will also make a donation of 15M. € in favor of football and the development of young people.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus banned from C1?

On the other hand, the story is quite different from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus, who have never officially withdrawn from the Super League project. UEFA has announced that these three clubs have refused these “reinstatement measures”. As a result, the Blaugranas, the Merengues and the Old Lady will be subject to further sanctions from UEFA, which can go as far as banning all European competitions and therefore C1 for these top names from the Old Continent.

“The measures announced are important, but none of the financial sanctions will be retained by UEFA. They will all be reinvested in youth football and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs quickly recognized their mistakes and took action to demonstrate their contribution and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said of the clubs which remain involved in the so-called “Super League, and UEFA will deal with the fate of these clubs thereafter”, said in particular Aleksander Čeferin, president of UEFA, in the communicated UEFA this Friday.

UEFA has approved reintegration measures for nine clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’.The matter of the other clubs involved in the so-called “Super League” will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies.Full story: ⬇️ – UEFA (@UEFA) May 7, 2021