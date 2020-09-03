Suspicion of a fourth case of covid-19 at PSG

Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, are the three Paris Saint-Germain players who tested positive for Covid-19. But according to information from Parisian, PSG should very soon announce new positive cases. The Ile-de-France newspaper reveals that at least one new member of the Paris workforce would be affected by the virus.

As in the case of the first three patients, future positives should be placed in isolation for at least 7 days. The question now is: will PSG finally be able to face RC Lens on Thursday, September 10? A match already postponed by the LFP in order to offer the champions of France a little respite after their epic in the Champions League. According to the health protocol, which could soon evolve, a meeting can be postponed from 4 positive cases.