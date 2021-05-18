Sweden: the list of 26 for Euro 2020

Euro 2020 is getting closer. While the competition will kick off on June 11 and the European Nations Championship will run until July 11, the selections are gradually starting to unveil their list of the 26 players selected to compete in the competition. Sweden and their coach Janne Andersson have just communicated theirs on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly and as expected, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was injured with AC Milan in Serie A after making his comeback in the selection at the last rally in March, is absent from this list. There are nevertheless confirmed players who are well known to the French public such as Emil Forsberg, Sebastian Larsson or Alexander Isak and Victor Lindelöf.

The list of 26 Swedes:

Guardians: Johnsson (Copenhagen), Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği SK), Olsen (Everton, Rome)

Defenders: Krafth (Newcastle), Lindelöf (Manchester United), Danielson (DL Pro), Martin Olsson (Helsingborgs IF), Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Jansson (Brentford), Helander (Glasgow Rangers), Lustig (AIK Solna), Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF)

Environments : Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Sema (Watford), Claesson (Krasnodar), Kulusevski (Juventus), Sebastian Larsson (AIK Fotboll), Ekdal (Sampdoria), Olsson (Krasnodar), Cajuste (FC Midtjylland), Svanberg (Bologna), Svensson (Seattle)

Attackers: Isak (Real Sociedad), Quaison (Mainz), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow)

Här är de 26 spelare som representerar Sverige i sommarens EM! 🔥🇸🇪 # viärsverige pic.twitter.com/aZgM769APK – Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 18, 2021