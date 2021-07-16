Tentative agreement announced between Arsenal and Brighton for Ben White

According to information from The Athletic, Arsenal and Brighton reached an agreement in principle on Friday for the transfer of central defender Ben White. If no amount has yet been officially announced, the British media reveals that the operation could be concluded around 50 million pounds (about 60 M €). Priority target of Mikel Arteta, the native of Poole pleases a lot on the side of the Gunners by his ability to also evolve at the position of right back.

Called at the last minute by Gareth Southgate to participate in Euro 2020 with the English selection, Ben White did not finally have the opportunity to make his appearance on the lawn. Barred by strong competition at his post, the promising 23-year-old defender still saw his teammates climb to the final, lost against Italy (1-1, 2-3 TAB).