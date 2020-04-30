Home Sports News football TFC: Olivier Sadran protests against relegation to Ligue 2
TFC: Olivier Sadran protests against relegation to Ligue 2

Toulouse FC president Olivier Sadran has written a letter to the LFP and the FFF to protest against relegation imposed on his club and raise the threat of legal action.

It didn’t take long to hear Ligue 1 presidents move about the decision to stop the championship, even before it was endorsed by the Professional Football League. The latter is expected to make it public on Thursday afternoon, by establishing a ranking stopped at the 28th day, with a calculation on the quotient. This condemns Amiens and Toulouse, the last two of the league, to relegation to Ligue 2.

Realizing that The announcement of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would lead to this, the president of Toulouse, Olivier Sadran, split a letter to the LFP and the FFF to express his disagreement on the fate reserved for his club, relayed by the website lesviolets.com. “The consequence is that the TFC will not be able to defend its chances of staying in Ligue 1 until the last day of the championship. We deeply regret this, because a provisional ranking, at this stage of the competition, never portends the final classification”Writes.

Sadran announces future legal challenge

Before you push the nail: “I would therefore like to stress here strongly my position: any decision to qualify based on the provisional classification at the end of the 27th or 28th day that would be pronounced against the TFC would be unfair, unfair and unfounded in law.” Olivier Sadran talks about his team’s rise in the rankings in 2016, Dijon in 2017 and Lille in 2018 to support his point. Three teams that were in a relegation position at this time of the season and who had been able to save themselves.

He concludes: “Given all of the above, the TFC’s request is simply that the FFF and the PSL comply with their own regulations and, as they should, ensure the protection of ethics and sports fairness. Any other decision, which does not allow the TFC to assert its chances of retention, would be immediately challenged in the competent courts. » A legitimate positioning on the part of a boss seeking to defend his company, which shows that whatever the final decision, disadvantaged clubs will not be allowed to do so.

