The 23 players followed by FC Barcelona for the summer transfer window

The Catalan press reveals the 23 players that the Catalan club is following for the next transfer window.

In her numerous media outings in recent weeks, Joan Laporta has been very clear about this. FC Barcelona will be active during this summer transfer window, and Xavi should see new faces added to its workforce during the summer. All this in an unclear financial context. As revealed Sport, the club is currently following 23 players, and the newspaper also adds the feasibility of each operation. Of course, it is obvious that Barça will not recruit 23 players during the summer market, but we can imagine that 3 or 4 players from the list will end up defending the Blaugrana tunic.

For the position of substitute goalkeeper, we find in particular Iñaki Peña, who would not be a rookie strictly speaking since the young doorman is currently loaned by the Catalans to Galatasaray. Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo) and Luis Maximiano (Granada) are the other two coveted goalkeepers. In defense, we find César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), presented as the defensive player with the most likelihood of signing. His teammate Antonio Rudiger is also on the list, but his arrival is unlikely, especially since Real Madrid would have made good progress on this file.

Quite a list

Gabriel (Arsenal), José Luis Gaya (Valencia), Nico Tagliafico (Ajax), Grimaldo (Benfica), Javi Galan (Celta) and Mazraoui (Ajax) are also avenues studied to strengthen the rearguard. In the midfield, the arrival of Franck Kessie (AC Milan) would be completed, while the rumor Carlos Soler (Valencia) begins to gain momentum. Wirtz (Leverkusen) and Angelo (Santos) are also options that, to a lesser extent, are on the list of Catalan leaders.

For the attack, there are very good people, with Raphinha (Leeds) as the player most likely to arrive at the time of writing these lines. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) would also have some options, such as Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Darwin Núñez (Benfica) and even Erling Haaland (BVB), for whom Barça has not completely abdicated. On the other hand, two names that have been on the desk of the club’s staff are currently impossible options: Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). It should be noted that Andreas Christensen, the Chelsea defender, is not mentioned, in particular because his arrival is considered to be complete and certain. The transfer window is going to be hot at Camp Nou!