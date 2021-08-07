The amount requested by Liverpool for Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool want to slim down this summer. Several players are announced at the start, such as Divock Origi (26), Ben Davies (25) or Xherdan Shaqiri (29). For the Swiss international, under contract until 2023, the Reds would ask for € 15m, according to Sky Sports.

Sevilla, Villarreal and Napoli are said to be interested. For his part, Shaqiri gave no indication of potential departure wishes. On his return from vacation, he said he was waiting with ” looking forward to the new season, and I hope we will achieve what we want to achieve with this club. “