The title The Best of the best goalkeeper in the world of the season will be awarded for the third time only after the victories of the Dutch Sari van Veenhendaal and the French Sarah Bouhaddi.

This year the nominees are: Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain then Olympique Lyonnais) as well as Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård then Paris Saint-Germain)