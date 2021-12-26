The big fear of football in Europe with Erling Haaland

Coveted by beautiful people, the Norwegian cyborg could well join England … One thing is certain, nobody wants to see him in Madrid.

If this soap opera should not really make the supporters and leaders of Borussia Dortmund laugh, it clearly fascinates the rest of Europe. All the supporters of the big European clubs are hoping that the leaders of their core team will succeed in attracting the Norwegian, who will be called upon to be the great striker of the next decade. Real Madrid are often presented as the favorites, with Barca reportedly also having options to enlist him despite a difficult financial situation. The friendship between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola could however make the difference, while in England Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs are also among the contenders.

And according to Sport, the Citizens are ahead, as you can read on Foot Transfer market yesterday. A big decision has been taken by the English champion in recent hours: all-in on Haaland. If the Kane option was still on the table, it is now on the former Salzburg that the Mancunian club will focus. Contacts between the two directions have already started, and the Skyblues, already very well prepared financially, will also get a nice check this winter, thanks to the sale of Ferran Torres to Barça.

City takes pole but …

It would be a priori an arrival for next summer, when the release clause of the player will allow him to spin against 75 million euros, even if the bonuses and commissions requested by the player’s entourage could increase the total transaction to 130 million euros. See you in six months then … or in six days if the Citizens decide to splurge …

For his part, Marca indicates that FC Barcelona absolutely do not want to see Haaland join Madrid, and want to do everything so that he does not end at the Bernabéu. He therefore intends to force by all means to attract him to Barcelona. The media add that this desire is not only Barcelona, ​​but that across Europe, we hope at all costs that it will not end at Real. The prospect of seeing a Mbappé-Haaland-Vinicius trio would thus begin to shake more than one European competitor of the Madrilenians …