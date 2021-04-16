The buyout of Newcastle not endorsed

Remember last summer. The Newcastle soap opera had agitated European football as the PIF (Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund) began negotiations to buy the English club. Negotiations which had ultimately failed while the Premier League and other players did not necessarily look favorably on this takeover. Today the Telegraph teaches us that everything would not necessarily be blocked on this file. On the contrary.

The PIF and Saudi Arabia would await the deliberation of the court which is in charge of judging the case, before why not pass the second. Indeed, Newcastle, through its owner Mike Ashley, had chosen to file a complaint against the Premier League last November. The leader of the Magpies held the PL responsible for the failure of the takeover. The PIF therefore remains interested in the Toons and a new buyout procedure could emerge if this trial is successful.