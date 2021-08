During FC Barcelona-Getafe (2-1), the Camp Nou audience set aside the meeting for a time, in the 10th minute, copiously criticize Paris SG, a new club of a certain Lionel Messi since this summer and his end of contract in Catalonia.

His teammate at PSG Kylian Mbappé, announced with insistence on the side of Real Madrid, was also entitled to some kindness from some socios blaugranas, reports Ace. The messages have passed …