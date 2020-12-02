The candidates for the presidency of FC Barcelona are snapping up Erling Braut Håland!

Erling Håland is definitely an object of desire. While Real Madrid are watching him closely, several Barca presidential candidates have positioned themselves.

Erling Håland (20) is the man of the day. The impact of the Norwegian since his Champions League debut last season has been resounding. Nobody misses the phenomenon. We relay to you this Tuesday information from Spain indicating that Real Madrid, however sure of himself a few weeks ago about Kylian Mbappé (20 years old, Paris SG), would seriously begin to doubt given the performances of the Scandinavian.

Always on the other side of the Pyrenees, we learn this Wednesday in the pages of Mundo Deportivo in Barcelona too, the future of the native of Leeds is at the heart of the questions. The Spanish sports daily reveals that three of the pre-candidates for the presidential elections organized by the Catalan club following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu have already contacted Mino Raiola.

Raiola’s phone heats up

The earthy agent, who indeed represents the serial scorer of Borussia Dortmund (17 achievements in all competitions), was thus questioned by the latter about the conditions of a possible transfer. MD argues that it would thus be necessary to pay 70 M € to the German club, 20 M € in commissions to the representative and 10 M € to the Håland clan to tie up the operation.

No one has yet promised his name since the start of the elections, but it will not be long, time for them to find the necessary funds … Announced close to Joan Laporta, Raiola therefore has the hand and the embarrassment of the choice for his foal. Erling Håland will undoubtedly be one of the great animators of the next summer transfer window.