Home Sports football The candidates for the presidency of FC Barcelona are snapping up Erling...
Sportsfootball

The candidates for the presidency of FC Barcelona are snapping up Erling Braut Håland!

By kenyan

Erling Håland is definitely an object of desire. While Real Madrid are watching him closely, several Barca presidential candidates have positioned themselves.

Erling Håland (20) is the man of the day. The impact of the Norwegian since his Champions League debut last season has been resounding. Nobody misses the phenomenon. We relay to you this Tuesday information from Spain indicating that Real Madrid, however sure of himself a few weeks ago about Kylian Mbappé (20 years old, Paris SG), would seriously begin to doubt given the performances of the Scandinavian.

Always on the other side of the Pyrenees, we learn this Wednesday in the pages of Mundo Deportivo in Barcelona too, the future of the native of Leeds is at the heart of the questions. The Spanish sports daily reveals that three of the pre-candidates for the presidential elections organized by the Catalan club following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu have already contacted Mino Raiola.

Raiola’s phone heats up

The earthy agent, who indeed represents the serial scorer of Borussia Dortmund (17 achievements in all competitions), was thus questioned by the latter about the conditions of a possible transfer. MD argues that it would thus be necessary to pay 70 M € to the German club, 20 M € in commissions to the representative and 10 M € to the Håland clan to tie up the operation.

No one has yet promised his name since the start of the elections, but it will not be long, time for them to find the necessary funds … Announced close to Joan Laporta, Raiola therefore has the hand and the embarrassment of the choice for his foal. Erling Håland will undoubtedly be one of the great animators of the next summer transfer window.

Related news

LdC: end of series for Bayern Munich

football kenyan -
Having to compose without some of its executives against Atlético de Madrid this Tuesday evening in the Champions League, Bayern Munich, deprived of Manuel...
Read more

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for the eighth

football kenyan -
Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the...
Read more

PSG: Tuchel fears Cavani

football kenyan -
Thomas Tuchel knows it, he has chances to see Edinson Cavani play against PSG with Manchester United. The German coach, who accompanied the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Bahati rekindles relationship with ex amidst social media break-up with Diana...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Celebrated musician Bahati is slowly rekindling his relationship with his ex and baby mama Yvette Obura after rumours of his break up with his...
Read more

Fortnite will make Galactus event this Tuesday and may have exclusive...

Tech news kenyan -
Galactus comes to Fortnite on this December 1st, Tuesday, in an event that takes place within the game at 18h, Brasília time. ...
Read more

300 kg man is removed from home by crane in France

World kenyan -
1.Dec.2020 - Doctors from SAMU (French Urgent Medical Assistance Service) use a crane to lift a man with morbid obesity...
Read more

More mystery! Photographer claims to have seen men removing Utah...

World kenyan -
The photographer and friends claim they were in the Utah desert when they saw men removing the monolith from the...
Read more

German police investigate disappearance of penis-shaped sculpture

World kenyan -
Sculpture in the shape of a penis that disappeared from a mountain in Bavaria, Germany Image: Reproduction / Instagram /...
Read more

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for...

football kenyan -
Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke