The compositions of France U21 – Slovakia U21 have fallen

The Euro U21 qualifiers continue and France face Slovakia this evening in Strasbourg. For this meeting, the Blues are in 4-4-2 with Albant Lafont in the cages. In defense, we find Colin Dagba, Wesley Fofana, Jules Koundé and Yvann Maçon. In the middle of the field, Boubakary Soumaré and Mattéo Guendouzi make up the double pivot. The corridors are occupied by Moussa Diaby and Jonathan Ikoné while Randal Kolo Muani is associated with Amine Gouiri in attack.

For its part, Slovakia is articulated in a 4-3-3 with Sipos as the last bulwark behind Fabis, Sulek, Mesik and Sluka. Aligned in sentry Pokorny is supported by Herc and Gono. Finally, Suslov, Tupta and Duris make up the line of attack.

The essays :

France U21: Lafont – Dagba, Fofana, Koundé, Mason – Diaby, Soumaré, Guendouzi, Ikoné – Kolo Muani, Gouiri

Slovakia U21: Sipos – Fabis, Sulek, Mesik, Sluka – Herc, Pokorny, Gono – Suslov, Tupta, Duris

