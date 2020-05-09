The coronavirus has completely changed Real Madrid’s plans for Eduardo Camavinga

According to the Spanish press, the coronavirus has indeed thwarted Real Madrid’s plans with the young midfielder of Stade Rennais.

Real Madrid is probably one of the European clubs least affected by the crisis. Unlike its rivals, Barca and Atlético, the Merengues, for example, did not need to resort to partial unemployment to pay the club’s many employees, and a reduction in salaries was granted with the players of the first team. There is still money in the accounts, but inevitably, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez will not be able to splurge this summer.

Madrid’s decision-makers, however, had some pretty ambitious plans. Kylian Mbappé’s name was back on the table almost daily, but it is obviously in 2021 that the club of the Spanish capital intends to go on the attack. On the other hand, two other young players with excessive potential were expected very quickly: Eduardo Camavinga (Stade Rennais) and Erling Braut Huland (Borussia Dortmund), two nuggets that are no longer presented at this stage of the season.

Without the coronavirus, Camavinga would already be in Madrid

This is especially true in the case of Rennes, since as the daily Marca, Real Madrid’s plans with the young midfielder have clearly been impacted by this health and financial crisis. “If all this hadn’t happened, he would have already been recruited”, a club source told the newspaper. The Merengues had indeed spotted the player very early and had made very good progress in this matter, before the last known events.

Marca adds that Real Madrid is not giving up, and that the various institutional changes that have taken place at the Stade Rennais will not be an obstacle. The Franco-Angolan remains the main objective, but it will first be necessary to sell players to recruit, for financial reasons but also for reasons of place in the squad. The soap opera has fallen a little behind, but it’s just getting started… The principal concerned decided to kick in touch during his first media outing regarding his future.