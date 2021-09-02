The craziest transfer window in history

Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi, Pogba, Lukaku, Grealish, Kane, Griezmann, the very big files were not lacking this summer, leading a completely crazy 2021 transfer window.

Until the last moments, this 2021 summer transfer window will have seen a mess of twists and turns. Antoine Griezmann, for example, made his return to Atlético de Madrid in the form of a loan with obligation to purchase. The news was made official at 11:59 p.m. this Tuesday evening. Already during the day, the Frenchman had been at the center of negotiations between the Colchoneros and Barça for an exchange with Joao Felix then Saul Niguez. The latter also left his training club, loaned to Chelsea with an option to purchase. For him, too, the information was communicated overnight. A day of August 31 which plays the role of a magnifying mirror on this completely crazy summer transfer window. Maybe even the craziest in history.

Because earlier in August, the two monsters of the past 15 years have also changed clubs. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, at the end of his contract in 2022, is ultimately not so surprising. The Portuguese had desires elsewhere, as the Old Lady had a certain desire to get rid of her cumbersome salary. Close to Manchester City after having worn the colors of Manchester United for a long time, the star finally returned to Old Trafford, as if to complete the loop of his already legendary history. And what about Lionel Messi? At the end of his contract at Barça, his long-standing club, which could not extend it, the six-fold Ballon d’Or signed free at PSG. It is with the French club that he will try to win a 5th Champions League.

A crazy transfer window from all points of view

Paris has also hit hard this summer. It will bring together the Argentine but also Sergio Ramos, who have yet faced each other over and over again in La Liga and in front of the eyes of the whole world. The illustrious Spanish defender has also joined the free capital after his contract was not renewed with Real Madrid. He will have for partner Gianluigi Donnarumma, just crowned best player of the Euro, also recruited free. And as if that were not enough, PSG managed to keep Kylian Mbappé after an incredible showdown with Real Madrid, and even his own player. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo had warned that the world champion would not be sold, despite the ever higher offers from the Casa Blanca. They kept their word and the Frenchman will probably leave in a year, free this time.

On the side of England either, we do not know the crisis. If Arsenal is the club that has spent the most this summer with € 165m in purchases, Manchester City offered the most expensive transfer of the summer by enlisting Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for € 117m. The Citizens could even have broken their own record if Tottenham had accepted their latest offer estimated at € 150m for Harry Kane. Chelsea have meanwhile offered the services of Romelu Lukaku for € 115m, which would relay the comings of Jadon Sancho (€ 85m) and Raphaël Varane (€ 50m) to Manchester United in the background. Red Devils who have also kept Paul Pogba, announced with insistence on the departure. As well in its transfers as in the files which did not materialize, this transfer window will have been fascinating, paradoxical even. Because overall spending has fallen significantly with 3.4 billion euros against 4.6 billion last year. They returned to a level that had not been seen since 2015.